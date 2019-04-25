How do you know which are from legitimate charities that are able to deliver help and which are likely to waste your donation, or even steal it? The Better Business Bureau explains. Check out a charity at BBB.org or by calling 314-645-3300.
The Better Business Bureau helps you spot fake charities
