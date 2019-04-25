The Better Business Bureau helps you spot fake charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — In the wake of the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, many people are sympathetic and want to help the rebuilding effort. There are plenty of pleas for help, ranging from charities to crowd-sourcing sites set up to benefit Notre Dame.

How do you know which are from legitimate charities that are able to deliver help and which are likely to waste your donation, or even steal it? The Better Business Bureau explains. Check out a charity at BBB.org or by calling 314-645-3300.