ST. LOUIS - Get Ready for Round 2! The Blues begin their second-round playoff series on Thursday when they host the Dallas Stars.

Tim Ezell was live at the Enterprise Center where fans should be in their seats early for the not-to-be-missed Playoffs Opening Light Show!

Fans with tickets can enter the building to enjoy the pregame Bud Light Playoffs Happy Hour in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten beginning at 6:30 p.m.

