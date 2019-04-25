Uthoff Valley Elementary gives back to students in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

​ Uthoff Valley Elementary within the Rockwood School District is giving back to their students in a very unique way. Principal Danna Thorne says that some of her students don’t have shoes for P.E., coats for when it’s cold outside, or are missing other basic necessities.

Uthoff Valley created a “Boutique” at their school – a clothing closet for Rockwood families in need. They solely depend on donations from families and community partnerships.

The community has truly stepped up to assist.

"The Fenton fire department donated over a hundred coats for…our kids,” says Thorne. Last year, a group of girls “ran a sock drive and collected over 2,000 pairs of socks.”

They have set high standards so the kids can be proud to walk around in their new clothes. Boutique Coordinator, Michelle Harman, says that “everything needs to be gently worn or brand new.” The district recognized Harman with the Rockwood Outstanding Service in Education award for her work with the Boutique.

Donations can be dropped off at Uthoff Valley Elementary School at 1600 Uthoff Drive in Fenton, MO 63026. If you would like to volunteer, contact Principal Danna Thorne at (636) 891-6725.