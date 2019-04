Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Happy birthday Ted Drewes! St. Louis's favorite sweet spot is celebrating its 90th anniversary today.

A party is happening at the Chippewa location from 1pm until 6pm. There will be live music, activities, giveaways, classic cars will be on display, and more.

It's free to get in, and while you're there, you can grab yourself some of the best-frozen custard in town.