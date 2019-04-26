Adoption agencies applaud Wainwright’s decision to adopt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his wife Jenny recently announced that they had adopted a baby boy. The news has been a huge hit online and on social media.

The Wainwrights, along with their four daughters, announced the adoption of Caleb Adam Wainwright. He is a beautiful 2-month-old baby boy. The news has resonated in the St. Louis community especially with adoption services like Bringing Families Together

"I just think they are a pillar of the community and a great example of how a family can affect another family. Adoption is a positive action to take," said Executive Director of Bringing Families Together, Randi Howard.

Randi Howard says this is not only positive for families like the Wainwrights to adopt, but also people to choose adoption for their babies. There are far more loving couples wanting to adopt than there are babies.

"It is educating the community that adoption is a positive decision to make. Not something to feel guilty about. It could be the answer for people," said Executive Director of Bringing Families Together, Randi Howard.

Emily Nienhuis, director of One Heart Family fostered six girls and then adopted each one. She says there is also a great need to help kids by fostering them and then adopting.

"What we are seeing now is there are larger sibling groups coming into care. A family of two, three or four children needs foster placement," said One Heart Family director Emily Nienhuis.

Emily and Randi say that whether fostering or being parents involved in a plan of adoption, beautiful things can happen. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright- says he and his family are overjoyed with their new bundle of joy.

The adoption agencies say some Cardinal players and their families have also adopted and fostered children over the years, including former pitcher Andy Benes.