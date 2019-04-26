Attendees of candlelight vigil for missing Sullivan woman pray for break in case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN, Mo - Betty Alexander has been missing for more than 2 weeks. The family of the 69-year-old mother of 3 says she’s lived a quiet life and rarely ventured far from home. She was last seen at her Sullivan, Mo apartment on April 11th.

Family, friends and caring community members came together for a candlelight vigil on the apartment complex parking lot Friday night. They prayed for a break in the case.

“I know we will find her eventually,” said Alexander’s daughter Tonya Tolliver. She started a Facebook page called Bring Betty Home to share updates and says anonymous donors have helped form a $2,500 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

“Please contact the Sullivan police department with any tips,” she said. “We’re following up on every tip that we have whether we think it may be her or not.”

Family and friends have conducted multiple searches in Sullivan but have not found any signs of their loved one. Tolliver said, “I will not give up until we find her.” She’s asking everyone to share her story and to be on the lookout for her mother.

Stacy Hawkins lives in Sullivan but does not know the family. She posted a photo of Alexander on the back of her car in hopes it sparks a tip.

“We are a community and we need to look out for each other,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan Police at 573-468-8001.