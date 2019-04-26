Blues and Cards fans flocking to downtown St. Louis for big games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Blues beat Dallas in the first game in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Game two is downtown Saturday starting minutes after the Cardinals start playing at Busch Stadium. It's going to be a very busy weekend in downtown St. Louis.

You can bet that Ballpark Village is going to be rocking Saturday as fans gather here to watch the Blues game and the Cardinals games on TV screens throughout the building. Ballpark Village has been a favorite spot for Blues fans to gather to watch the playoff games as well as Cardinals games. Tomorrow fans who gather here will be close to the action.

The Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds at 1:15pm and the Blues will take on the Stars at 2 pm in their second game of round two of the playoffs. With the Blues leading that series one game to nothing and the Cardinals in first place in the National League Central every sports bar in the St. Louis area is planning to pack fans in tomorrow afternoon.

Arrive early if you are coming to downtown St. Louis for the Blues or Cardinals games Saturday afternoon. Parking may be a problem.. If you plan on taking I-44 and plan on arriving downtown before noon there will be some lane shifts in the Shrewsbury area. The shift is taking place so crews can make repairs on the westbound bridge. MoDOT says their work is scheduled to be finished by noon.