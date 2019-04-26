Candlelight vigil held for Madison, Illinois murder victim

Posted 9:46 pm, April 26, 2019

MADISON, Ill. - A candlelight vigil was held this evening for a murder victim in Madison, Illinois. The victim is 29-year old Richie Porter. He was found shot to death in the 1600 block of 3rd Street Tuesday night. The Major Case Squad is investigating.

