MADISON, Ill. - A candlelight vigil was held this evening for a murder victim in Madison, Illinois. The victim is 29-year old Richie Porter. He was found shot to death in the 1600 block of 3rd Street Tuesday night. The Major Case Squad is investigating.
Candlelight vigil held for Madison, Illinois murder victim
