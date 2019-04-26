× Cardinals Hall of Fame to add Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Cardinals Friday night announced the 2019 inductees into the team’s Hall of Fame. The class includes third baseman Scott Rolen and closer Jason Isringhausen who were chosen through fan balloting, and pitcher Mort Cooper who was named by the special veterans committee.

Rolen was acquired by trade from the Philadelphia Phillies in 2002 and was a key cog in the 2004 squad that went to the World series. Widely considered one of the best defensive third basemen of his generation, Rolen was an eight-time Gold Glove winner and a seven-time All Star.

Isringhausen, a Brighton, Ill native, is the franchise’s all-time leader in saves with 217.

Cooper, a native of Atherton, Missouri, pitched for St. Louis from 1938 to 1945 and was the NL MVP in 1942.

The formal induction ceremony will take place in August at Ballpark Village.