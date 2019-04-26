Celebrate Chinese culture this weekend at at Missouri Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Here's your chance to experience the far east without leaving the St. Louis Metro. The Chinese Culture Days is April 27- 28 at the Missouri Botanical Garden from From 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

A Grand Parade featuring a 70-foot dancing dragon is one of the highlights of Chinese Culture Days, April 27-28 at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis. The activities line-up includes acrobatics, cooking demonstrations, dancing, and traditional Chinese artwork displays.

This year is a special celebration, as it marks the 40th anniversary of the St. Louis/Nanjing sister city relationship.