Celebrate Chinese culture this weekend at at Missouri Botanical Garden

Posted 11:49 am, April 26, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Here's your chance to experience the far east without leaving the St. Louis Metro. The Chinese Culture Days is April 27- 28 at the Missouri Botanical Garden from From 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

A Grand Parade featuring a 70-foot dancing dragon is one of the highlights of Chinese Culture Days, April 27-28 at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis. The activities line-up includes acrobatics, cooking demonstrations, dancing, and traditional Chinese artwork displays.

This year is a special celebration, as it marks the 40th anniversary of the St. Louis/Nanjing sister city relationship.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.