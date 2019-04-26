Comment about Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman’s shoes generating thousands of reactions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A complaint about the shoes FOX 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman chooses to wear has generated thousands of comments on Facebook. Ronald McCario posted this comment to the station’s official page:

“I’m very disappointed watching the weather Glen dressed in a nice suit and he’s wearing tennis shoes. This is disgusting, maybe you need to give him more allowance so he can buy a nice pair of dress shoes. I find this very unprofessional and disgusting. I would like a response back.”

Nearly 4,000 people have responded to this post. The overwhelming majority of them seem to like Zimmerman’s choice in shoes.

Glenn has posted to social media many times about this topic. The last time someone brought it up he said, “I’ve gotten several emails/messages regarding my shoe choice. ‘Unprofessional’ said one email. So, friends, I’m making a change: new shoes! Never worn. Unscuffed.”