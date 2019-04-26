Delmar Loop trolley ‘growing pains’ causing some traffic jams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - If the Delmar loop is the melting pot of St. Louis, then the Melting Pot is at the center of it all, watching the trolley pass by.

"We've had a couple of people coming by and they're fascinated by the trolley and by the quality of the interior of these things," says Mike Hobbs, owner the Melting Pot "We're going to do a promotion in a couple of weeks that is come in and have lunch with us on Saturday or Sunday and we're going to give you a ticket to ride the trolley. So we think that`s a nice way to get back to the Loop, ride the trolley and have a meal at the Melting Pot."

But there was trouble for the trolley right here in River City. Or at least in University City when a vehicle was parked too far from the curb, blocking the Loop Trolley at Kingsland and Delmar.

"We were going to the Arch and Blueberry Hill," says Tom Johnson, owner of the RV blocking the trolley. "That was just the first two stops we made, just parked in the wrong spot. We don't have trolleys where I come from."

While there was a slight log jam during the lunch hour, it was an honest mistake for visitors coming to the Gateway City. And all part of the growing pains that come with the Loop Trolley trying to become an integral part of everyday life in the Delmar Loop and the 2.2 miles it covers to Forest Park.

"It's growing pains," says Hobbs. "Folks are starting to come back to the Loop and frequent some of the restaurants and shops. We lost a lot of people during the three-year build-out so we're probably going to have to invest a little more time to get them all back again."