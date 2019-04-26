Find out about taking your college courses for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis, Mo. - Are you a college student looking to take your college courses for free?

Modern States Education Alliance is a non-profit helping to make college education affordable and accessible for everyone.

Steve Klinsky is the Founder and CEO of Modern States Education Alliance and he is talking to us about the reality of college affordability and why he decided to make a change.

By providing college courses and online textbooks for free, Modern States Education Alliance is preparing students to take the corresponding CLEP exam, which with a passing grade, can earn learners college credits at 2,900 traditional universities.

For more information, please visit:modernstates.org