FOX 2 wins two regional Murrow Awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 has won two regional Murrow Awards for excellence in social media and writing. The awards are for Elliott Davis’ work through his Facebook page to advocate for the homeless and Mike Colombo‘s writing skills. See the full list of award winners here.

Mike Colombo posted this tweet Tuesday, “Fighting fake news. Battling bias. Now more than ever, journalists must accept and defend the responsibility we have to make the words we write matter. That’s why I’m proud to represent @FOX2now as the recipient of a 2018 @RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for writing.”