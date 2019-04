× Group indicted for distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sixteen people have been indicted for distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the St. Louis area. The US Attorney’s office in St. Louis announced the indictments Thursday. Prosecutors allege the group conspired to distribute more than 400 grams of the often deadly drug starting in 2016.

Six of the suspects face charges related to two drug-related deaths.