× Gus’ Pretzel Shop celebrates National Pretzel Day with free pretzels

ST. LOUIS- Friday, April 26 marks National Pretzel Day and St.Louis’ own Gus’ Pretzels in South St. Louis is celebrating in a major way

From 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Gus’ Pretzels is giving away their famous traditional pretzels that are twisted by hand to each visitor to their store located at 1820 Arsenal Street.

No purchase necessary.

For more information Facebook event page.