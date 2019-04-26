Judge allows Kinloch leaders’ effort to impeach new mayor before taking office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINLOCH, Mo. — A St. Louis County judge allows Kinloch city leaders to move forward in their efforts to impeach the community's newly elected Mayor before he can even take office. At issue is the election of Darryl Williams on April 2nd as Kinloch's new Mayor. Williams beat Kinloch's current Mayor Eveyln Carter 29 votes to 18.

Court documents say when Williams showed up on April 16th to assume his post he was given a letter signed by Carter and the three members of the Board of Alderman saying he was suspended for alleged wrongdoing. Days later Williams received another letter saying the Board of Alderman is planning to impeach him.

"Mr. Williams at this point has not been seated as Mayor for the city of Kinloch," said Christopher Bent, the attorney representing the city of Kinloch, after a court hearing today in Clayton.

The impeachment letter, signed by Julian Wells, Sr., the President of the Kinloch Board of Alderman details three articles of impeachment--one for an alleged "election offense" and two for what are called "crimes involving moral turpitude." The impeachment letter says Williams lied about owing personal property taxes when he declared that he was running for Mayor. It also says Williams was a fugitive for criminal, misdemeanor traffic matters when he decided to run for Kinloch`s top office. Specifically, the letter says Williams was driving with a suspended or revoked license and that he was driving without insurance.

"The city has an obligation to first and foremost adhere to the law-they have to adhere to its ordinances and they have to adhere to Missouri state law. And that's what they're doing," explained Bent.

Williams' attorney, Michael Sewell, filed a request for a temporary restraining order saying the suspension had no "legal authority" and that Williams should not be prevented from taking over as Mayor. But after a hearing this morning that lasted more than an hour behind closed doors, Judge Michael Jamison ruled against the temporary restraining order. An impeachment hearing is set for May 17th.

Meanwhile, Carter remains the Mayor of Kinloch.

"We care about the rule of law and we are going to enforce it," said Bent.

County records show Williams has since paid his personal property taxes that were in question. Williams' attorney had no comment after the hearing. The next court date on this issue is set for May 20th.