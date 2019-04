Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLWOOD, Mo. — A juvenile is in police custody for the murder of a 15-year-old Sunday night in Dellwood. Curtis Marshall was shot in the chest inside a home on Cargill Drive. He died at a hospital.

Police have a juvenile in custody for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering. Detectives with the Major Case Squad are still following up on leads.