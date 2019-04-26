Lambert Airport gets new charging lounges and power bars in Terminal 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lambert Airport is going a little more high tech.

The airport unveiled new charging lounges and power bars, now easier to re-charge yourself and your electronics.

The new seating venues offer between 4 and 20 modern, durable upholstered lounge chairs that are linked to occasional tables in various configurations.

The four lounges are located near Gate A9 (seating up to 20, plus Power Bar work areas), near Gate C9 (seating up to 8, plus Power Bar work areas), C Concourse entrance beyond security (seating up to 4), and Terminal 1 near the entrance to the A Concourse checkpoint (seating up to 8).

The four new stations feature modular lounge chairs with tables and built-in power outlets, and the comfy chairs make it easy to relax while charging your phone or working on a laptop.