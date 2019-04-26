ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The new St. Louis City Magic House "Made" location is set to open Friday, June 7th on Delmar just two blocks west of Kingshighway. The new STEM discovery space is designed by the Magic House for children ages 6 -13. There will be camps, laser cutting and various art classes there this summer. Admission is $5 per person over the age of 1. Parking is free. Memberships are available.
Magic House expanding into St. Louis City with ‘Made’ location
-
Magic House opens new ‘STEAM Center’ exhibit
-
Magic House hosts Chinese New Year party
-
Plan your kid’s summer camps with Blueprint4SummerSTL
-
St. Louis program offers vacant single-family homes for $1
-
St. Louis has America’s best ‘beer scene’ according to national poll
-
-
St. Louis clothing boutique opens new location in U City
-
Floodwaters make their way to eastern Missouri
-
Roof collapses during replacement job on south St. Louis home
-
Traditional Italian restaurant rebrands as chophouse
-
Historic documents saved in Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum fire
-
-
Services planned for beloved St. Louis restauranteur
-
Former Lemay lawmaker to be honored with St. Louis County road
-
Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, 2019