Magic House expanding into St. Louis City with ‘Made’ location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The new St. Louis City Magic House "Made" location is set to open Friday, June 7th on Delmar just two blocks west of Kingshighway. The new STEM discovery space is designed by the Magic House for children ages 6 -13. There will be camps, laser cutting and various art classes there this summer. Admission is $5 per person over the age of 1. Parking is free. Memberships are available.