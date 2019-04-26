Mizzou QB Drew Lock taken by Denver Broncos in second round of the NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 17: Drew Lock #3 of the Missouri Tigers throws the ball during the second half of the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Missouri won the game 50-17. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO-It took an extra day of waiting, but Drew Lock’s NFL dream became reality Friday night. Lock, the senior quarterback from the University of Missouri who most all draft watchers expected would be taken in Thursday’s first round, instead was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round, with the 42nd overall pick.

He was the fourth QB selected overall  Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, who went first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, Duke’s Daniel Jones, who was taken with the 6th pick by the New York Giants, and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, who went 15th to the Washington Redskins.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: Football player Drew Lock attends the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Once Broncos General Manager John Elway scouted Lock personally during Missouri’s win over Arkansas in November, the player and team were pegged as an easy match in the pre-draft process. Many draft analysts thought Lock could go to Denver with the 10th pick in the first round, but instead, the team traded down with Pittsburgh. Elway told reporters Friday night that the team never considered taking a QB in the first round despite the speculation.  

Denver passed on him again in the second round with the first of the Broncos’ two selections at 41, before making a trade for the 42nd pick where  they made the pick.

After unsuccessful attempts in recent years to solidify the quarterback position through the draft (Paxton Lynch) and Free Agency (Case Keenum), Elway traded for Baltimore Ravens veteran QB Joe Flacco in February after Flacco was supplanted by rookie Lamar Jackson in 2018 after an injury. Had Lock been selected Friday by any team, there would be extra pressure for him to see the field in 2019. As it is, he’s likely another Flacco injury away from seeing the field.

 

