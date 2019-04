Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHALTO, Ill.- Two accidents not far from each other leave one person dead and six others injured in the Bethalto area. The first accident at the intersection of Routes 140 and 111 involved two cars resulted in the fatality and sent three others to the hospital.

Shortly after that accident, there was another one involving a truck and a motorcyclist at the junction of 140 and I-255. That crash left three people with minor injuries.