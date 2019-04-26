Police looking for man in relation to Ladue officer-involved shooting

Posted 11:36 am, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, April 26, 2019

LAUDE, Mo. – The Laude Police Department released an image Friday of a man who may be involved with an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, and they need help finding him.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 8800 block of Ladue Road.  The Ladue Police Department said it all started after a call for shoplifting at the Schnucks store located inside of the shopping center.

While investigators were reviewing video, they found that the man in the photo below was on the scene when the shooting happened. Police need help identifying the man.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the individual or incident.​

 

 

