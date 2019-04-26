Police searching for witness in Ladue Schnucks officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, Mo. — A new wrinkle in the police shooting of a suspected shoplifter outside a Schnucks store in Ladue. Investigators are asking for help in finding a man they believe may have been with the woman who was shot. Police have released a photo captured by a Schnucks surveillance camera of a witness they have been looking for since just after the shooting.

A Ladue officer shot a 33-year-old woman suspected of shoplifting from the Schnucks, Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses say there was a loud boisterous scene inside the store as workers tried to keep the suspect from leaving with items she didn't pay for. Representatives from Schnucks say she assaulted a worker who tried to help her after she fell in the parking lot. Police say she was later shot during a struggle with the officer as the woman resisted arrest.

St. Louis County Police are leading the investigation. They've repeatedly called for any witnesses to come forward. Several have stepped forward in the past three days, but the man in the photo released by police has not yet come forward.

The police officer involved in the shooting is a 37-year-old, 13-year, female police veteran. She is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The woman who was shot remains hospitalized. Her condition is slowly improving.

Do you have any information? Anonymous callers may get a cash reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.