Saturday Is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Posted 5:07 am, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27AM, April 26, 2019

ST. LOUIS- Get rid of leftover prescription pills lying around your house this weekend.

Saturday, April 27  is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

You can drop off unwanted or expired medications at police stations and designated places across the area.

Friday, students and teachers from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy will collect unused pills from area senior living communities.

Properly disposing of the drugs helps cut down on opioid abuse and keeps chemicals out of our water supply.

Check the map of the locations here.

