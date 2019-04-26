Son saves mother from intruder in south city home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Police are investigating a home invasion and attempted choking that they said took place in south city. St. Louis Police said it happened in the 3600 block of Dunnica, near the Tower Grove South neighborhood. Police said a man went into a woman's home before 3 a.m. on Sunday, approached her from behind, and then started to choke her.

FOX 2 spoke to the victim's son, who saved her from the intruder. He said the suspect punched him in the face before he got away. This is the second home invasion in the area involving a female victim that FOX 2 has reported on this week. The other incident happened early Monday morning on South Spring Avenue, less than a half mile away from this incident. Police said a suspect broke into a woman's house and stole items while she slept feet away.

If you have information about either case contact St. Louis City Police.