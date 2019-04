Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As teens around St. Louis celebrate prom season so are some of the kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Kids ages 12 and up were invited to attend, no matter their illness as long as they felt up to it.

Dresses were donated and volunteers did makeup, hair, and nails for those that wanted. This was the sixth annual prom put on at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.