Sunday named ‘KPLR-TV Day’ in St. Louis for 60th anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — KPLR 11 is celebrating a very big milestone* this weekend with a 60th anniversary. To celebrate, Mayor Lyda Krewson gave a proclamation and declared Sunday April 28th KPLR-TV Day in the city of St. Louis.

KPLR-TV was founded on April 28, 1959. The very first broadcast was a Cardinals versus Cincinnati Redlegs game.

Coincidentally, this Sunday, the anniversary, the Cardinals are playing Cincinnati. Our very own Rich Gould along with aL Hrabosky will throw out the first pitch.

Wrestling at the Chase was a staple on KPLR-TV for years and as part of the weekend celebration. KPLR-TV will re-broadcast Wrestling at the Chase: A Look Back on Saturday night at 8pm and Sunday at noon. You can find more vintage videos on KPLR's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.