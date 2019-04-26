Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, 2019

St. Louis Earth Day Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: The Muny Grounds, Forest Park

Time: 11:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free (Donations appreciated)

This event features an Earth Day Café, highlighting local vendors and restaurants, an Earth Day Bazaar, featuring fashions and accessories made from recycled materials, and Earth Day Way, featuring organizations and companies focusing on environmental issues. Fun for the whole family, including well-mannered dogs on leashes. Shuttles and bicycle parking available.

https://earthday-365.org/festival/

Meet Me Outdoors in St. Louis – Shaw Nature Reserve

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 13-14 Venue: Shaw Nature Reserve, Gray Summit, MO

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Regular admission applies.

Kick off spring with special activities, exhibitors, music, and more. Visitors can construct micro-habitats, interact with expert environmentalists, and enjoy fly fishing and kayaking/paddleboarding demonstrations

www.mobot.org/meetmeoutdoors

Arbor Day Celebration

Date: Saturday, April 27 Venue: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, IL

Time: 9:00am-3:30pm Admission: Free

Have you hugged a tree lately? The day kicks off with a youth fishing derby and continues with face painting, crafts, youth games, and more! Free redbud tree seedlings will be given away to the first 300 visitors. The Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony will take place at 1:30 pm to recognize the individuals for whom trees were planted.

https://godfreyil.org/village-township-departments/parks-and-recreation/arbor-day/

Chinese Culture Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis, MO

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: $16 adults, $5 Kids 3-12 (Discounts for members)

Annual celebration features a Grand Parade with 70-foot dancing dragon, authentic regional cuisine, along with t’ai chi and acrobatics. Special tours in the Grigg Nanjing Friendship Garden (the Chinese Garden) focus on the symbolism of many plant species and architectural details.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/chinese-culture-days.aspx

B.A.R.K. Ranger Day

Date: Saturday, April 27 Venue: Gateway Arch National Park, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 9:00am-Noon Admission: Free

National parks are exciting places for pets, too! Your pet can become a B.A.R.K. Ranger and serve as an ambassador for responsible and safe pet handling at Gateway Arch National Park. B.A.R.K. stands for: bag your pet’s waste, always wear a leash, respect wildlife, and know where you can go.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/b-a-r-k-ranger-day/

WWII Weekend

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: Jefferson Barracks Park, South St. Louis County, MO

Time: 8:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: Free

Held rain or shine, this is the biggest WWII reenacting event in the St. Louis area. There will be encampments from both the Allied and Axis forces and staged battles both Saturday and Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/401686317250325/

Spring Indian Market Days

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL

Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday:9am-4pm Admission: Free

Native American artists and vendors display and sell their hand crafted artwork, crafts, clothing, jewelry, pottery, and more.

https://cahokiamounds.org/events/spring-indian-market-days/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Game time: 1:15pm both days Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Cincinnati Reds

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-04

Saint Louis FC

Date: Saturday, April 27 Venue: World Wide Technology Soccer Park, Fenton, MO

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $18.00-$31.00

vs. Swope Park Rangers (Kansas City, KS)

https://www.saintlouisfc.com/

St. Louis Slam Football Women’s Tackle Football

Date: Saturday, April 27 Venue: St Mary's High School, south St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm

Vs. Derby City Dynamite

http://www.stlslamfootball.com/#home-section

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Saturday: 3:30p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 5p Tickets: $42.00-$108.00

Corteo is a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

http://www.thechaifetzarena.com/events/cirque-du-soleil-corteo

Miss Saigon

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: Fox Theatre

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $30.00-$99.00

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical. In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/miss-saigon

St. Louis Symphony – Slatkin Conducts Bernstein

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: Powell Hall

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday: 3pm Tickets start at $25.00

Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin leads Bernstein’s emotional Symphony No. 3, “Kaddish,” written at the time of JFK’s assassination and later dedicated to the thirty-fifth president. Written for soprano, narrator, choruses and orchestra, Bernstein’s Symphony No. 3 surges with energy and flourishes of orchestration in this unique setting of a Jewish prayer. Gold medalist at the prestigious Van Cliburn Piano Competition, Olga Kern performs Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1, a virtuosic display culminating in a thrilling finale.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Augusta Plein Air Art Event

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Venue: Various locations throughout the Augusta, MO area

Times and locations vary

Come experience spring time in Augusta, Missouri and watch the rich colors burst forth in nature and on canvas. Come and witness artists completing their pieces in the tradition of Plein Air (outdoors), capturing the nuances of natural light in their work. Complete your Plein Air experience with the sights, sounds and tastes of Augusta's wineries, restaurants, shops, and other local businesses.

Full schedule: http://www.augustapleinair.com/

St. Louis Storytelling Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 27-28 Time and venues: Various

Admission: Some are free while other ask for admission or donation.

Organized through the University of Missouri Extension Community Arts Program, this multi-day extravaganza, held at multiple venues across the region, will feature storytellers from around the world as well as regional storytellers from our own communities.

Full schedule: https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/st-louis-storytelling-festival/storytelling-schedule

12th Annual QFest St. Louis

Date: Sunday, April 7 Venue: Tivoli Theatre, Delmar Loop

Times: Vary Tickets: $13.00, $10.00 students

Presented by Cinema St. Louis, this St. Louis-based LGBTQ film festival will present an eclectic slate of two dozen films. Kicks off Sunday.

Film schedule: www.cinemastlouis.org/qfest