× 4 dead, 3 injured after Seattle crane crushes cars

SEATTLE (AP) _ Authorities say four people have died and three are hospitalized after a construction crane fell onto a street in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter that five cars were crushed by the crane.

The crane collapsed on Mercer Street near Interstate 5.

All lanes were closed, and motorists were told to avoid the area.

With Amazon and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has dozens of construction cranes building office towers and apartment buildings. As of January, there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle, more than any other American city.