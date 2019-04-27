Alderman Bosley pushes for National Guard to patrol North City at town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Alderman continues his fight against crime with an idea to bring in the National Guard.

He hopes that will help end violence in some of the most violent city neighborhoods.

Brandon Bosley is taking his plans directly to the community and police chief.

The open forum was held at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.

Since making his announcement a few weeks ago, Third Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley says he wants Missouri Governor Mike Parson to send in the National Guard to restore order and to help fight street crime. “We are still number one when it comes down to homicides per capital and those are things we need to work on together to change. It does not have to be like this,” said Bosley.

On Saturday dozens gathered the town hall in North St Louis.

Bosley wanted to take his argument about bringing in the National Guard directly to the public.

He says say the police need help and so does the community to show this violence won`t be tolerated.

St. Louis City police chief John Hayden attended the forum and says he along with Missouri Governor Mike Parson disagrees with Bosley in bringing in the National Guard.

But the chief says he is committed to working with local officials and the community to come up with solutions to help reduce crime.

“The governor would say they are not law enforcement. I'm here to reassure people the things that we can do that are practical in the neighborhoods,” said Chief Hayden.

Bosely says it’s not cheap rolling out the National Guard it comes with a tab that would be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for taxpayers an Alderman Bosley believes the cost is worth it.