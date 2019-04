× Homicide Investigation is ongoing in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A homicide investigation has been requested and is ongoing at the intersection of St. Louis Ave. and 20th Street.

A male victim was shot at 5:33a.m. Saturday morning and was found unresponsive when authorities arrived at the scene.

The victim has since been pronounced dead and will remain at the scene as an investigation is now taking place.