Police looking for woman in relation to Ladue officer-involved shooting

LADUE, Mo. – The Ladue Police Department released an image Saturday of a woman who may be involved with an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, and they need help finding her.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 8800 block of Ladue Road. The Ladue Police Department said it all started after a call for shoplifting at the Schnucks store located inside of the shopping center.

While investigators were reviewing video, they also found an image of a man who they determined was a suspect. The male subject has already spoken to investigators, according to the Laude Police Department, and he has been released from custody. He has not been charged with any crime at this time.

Police still need help identifying the woman in the photo.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the individual or incident.​