Rhonda’s Heart supports women without mothers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Kysha Lockett is the founder of Rhonda's Heart, a non-profit organization created to support women who are without mothers.

Lockett lost her mother at a young age and has since made it a life mission to inspire hope and peace into the lives of other women of all ages who don't have mothers.

This Mother's Day, Rhonda's Heart will be hosting the 'Honor Thy Mother' Brunch & Brushes event, to raise awareness of how people can help Rhonda`s Heart.

'Honor Thy Mother' Brunch & Brushes will take place Saturday, May 4 from 12p.m to 2:30p.m. at Brentwood Parks and Recreation.

For more information, visit: www.rhondasheart.org