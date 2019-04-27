St. Louisans excited to cheer on the Blues & Cardinals Saturday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Blues are continuing their exciting run for the Stanley Cup Saturday as they face off against the Dallas Stars at 2 p.m.

Downtown St. Louis will be busy Saturday afternoon with both the Cardinals and the Blues in town and fans are eagerly awaiting to cheer on their St. Louis teams. Ballpark Village will be a favorite spot for all fans to gather and watch the games.

The Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Reds at 1:15 p.m. and shortly after, the Blues will take on the Dallas Stars at 2 p.m. in the second game of round two.

With the Blues leading the series one game to nothing and the Cardinals in first place in the National League, sports bars around the city are expecting to be packed.

Know Before You Go: If you are headed downtown for the games, try to get there early because parking may be a problem. If you plan on taking I-44, traffic is shifting back to the eastbound lanes near Shrewsbury.

Crews have completed work on the new eastbound bridge over the railroad tracks. The work to shift the lanes back has already started and should be completed by noon today.