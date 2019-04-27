The annual Annie Malone Parade is celebrating 109 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sara Lahman, CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services, is in the studio this morning to talk about this year`s upcoming Annie Malone Parade and celebration weekend.

Annie Malone Children and Family Services is a 24-hour family crisis program helping families and children in St. Louis by addressing their social and educational needs.

The Annie Malone Family Reunion Weekend featuring the 109th May Day Parade will kick off on May 19.

For more information, visit: www.anniemalone.com