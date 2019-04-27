× Warrants issued for suspect in Florissant Applebee’s parking lot shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. – On Friday night at approximately 8:15p.m, officers responded to the Applebee’s located at 2309 US 67 for a report of gunshots fired in the parking lot.

Officers arrived to the scene and apprehended two suspects involved and were also able to recover a firearm.

On Sunday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Unlawful Use of a Weapon on Izaiah T. Clark. The second suspect was arrested as a juvenile and has been referred to juvenile court.

Clark admitted to being involved in the shooting. The incident was not random.

Clark is being held at the St, Louis County Jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting at Applebee’s is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.