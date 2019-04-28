× An NFL star posted spoilers about ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and fans are not happy

“Avengers” fans are throwing a penalty flag on NFL running back LeSean McCoy.

On the official release day of the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame,” the Buffalo Bills star posted his reaction to what’s arguably the movie’s biggest scene. (Don’t worry, we’re not going to spoil it for you.)

In several tweets and an Instagram post, McCoy expressed his displeasure with the death of a character in the movie. “I’m done with Avengers,” he said in a video.

In revealing this key plot point to his 700,000 Twitter followers, the NFL player apparently missed a plea by Marvel and the film’s directors, brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo, who urged moviegoers not to ruin “Endgame” for those who haven’t seen it yet.

“This is it. This is the end,” the Russos said in a letter before the movie’s release Friday. “The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises.

“Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help,” they added. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

Many commenters on McCoy’s posts were furious with him.

“Way to ruin a movie people have waited years for,” said one Instagram user.

“You either have ZERO common sense or you are the biggest scumbag alive,” said another. “You know damn well you have hundreds of thousands of followers who were going to watch the movie and still decided to do this dumb sh*t.”

“I hope you tear your acl and you’re out for good,” said a third.

One fan was so upset that he started an online petition to get McCoy fired from the Buffalo Bills, have his Twitter account deleted and be banned from “any Marvel movie ever.”

“Endgame” is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a superhero franchise that began in 2008 and features such popular characters as Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Black Panther.

“Avengers: Endgame,” which began rolling out internationally on Wednesday, is smashing box office records with an estimated $1.2 billion in ticket sales. It’s the only film to ever cross the $1 billion mark for its debut.