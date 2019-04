Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Liz Reeves, director of the St. Louis Public Library Foundation, is in the studio this morning to talk about why you should become a friend of the St. Louis Public Library today.

It`s important for residents to support the St. Louis Public Library by becoming a friend, but there are also many benefits you`ll receive when you donate.

To learn more, visit: slpl.org