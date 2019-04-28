Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sylvester Bell, Assistant Pastor at the National Memorial St. Louis Holy Temple Cogic, joins us in the studio this morning to talk about his inspirational new book, Believe to Achieve.

Bell loves to share his passion for poetry and writing with the guests at National Memorial St. Louis Holy Temple Cogic, as well as the guests that he hosts at Goody Goody Diner, which has been closed because of a fire.

Bell's book is available on Amazon after May 6 or you can also find it on Bell's Facebook page.