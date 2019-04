× Blues Hall of Famer Bernie Federko Analyzes Playoff Series with Stars after Two Games

The Blues vs Stars playoff series stands tied at one win each after two games of the best of seven match up.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with Blues Hall of Famer Bernie Federko. They discuss what's happened so far in this series and what Federko expects for the remainder of the Blues vs Stars playoff series.

Game 3 is Monday night in Dallas. Face off is scheduled for 7:00 PM.