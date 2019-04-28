Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Biergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Daniel Taveggia, Executive Chef at The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch, and Tracy Neier, Director of Retail Operations, are in the studio with us today to talk about what you can expect at this year's Mother's Day Brunch at the Biergarten.

Aside from a delicious brunch menu, visitors can also tour the brewery, buy gifts and more.

The brunch is Sunday, May 12 with reservations available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Make your reservations quickly, because Mother`s Day Brunch can be a popular event. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children aged 4 and up. Children 3 and under are free.

Reserve your tickets by calling 314-765-4649 OR, emailing BiergartenSTLEvents@anheuser-busch.com.

Find more information at: www.BudweiserTours.com