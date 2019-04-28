Commander at Guantanamo relieved of duty

US Navy Rear Adm. John Ring, the commander at Joint Task Force – Guantanamo, has been relieved of duty “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” a press release from the Department of Defense said.

US Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey has been designated acting commander, according to the release. Hussey was currently serving as the deputy commander.

“This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, human, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population,” the press release said.

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent