Family of woman shot by Ladue police officer upset over force used

LADUE, MO - The family of a shoplifting suspect told Fox 2/News 11 that their hearts are broken over the police shooting of a loved one. They say she is a 33-year- old mother of 5.

Her mother says she's in stable condition but still can’t speak and can’t tell her version of what happened in the incident at the Ladue Crossing.

Police say she was a shoplifting suspect and got into a scuffle with a Ladue police officer and the officer shot her.

The shooting happened on Tuesday (April 23rd). The family says they didn’t learn about the shooting until Thursday.

They say they’ve got a lot of questions about why their loved one was shot instead of other means being used.