× Junior at Maplewood Richmond Heights High School receives a perfect ACT score

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Kadin Kristjansson, a junior at Maplewood Richmond Heights High School, received a letter on Saturday announcing to her that she received the highest possible score on the ACT.

Kristjansson is the first student in her high school’s history to receive a perfect ACT score of 36.

In the letter, CEO of ACT Martin Roorda congratulated Kristjansson on her “exceptional score,” telling her she is ready for the “academic rigors that lie ahead.”

The odds of getting a perfect score on the ACT are rare. In 2018, of the 1.9 million high school seniors who took the ACT, only 3,700 received a perfect composite score of 36.

The ACT tests students in English, math, reading and science tests. The composite score comes from the average of all 4 test scores.