TKO: Alex Reyes Hits The Wall

Posted 10:55 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56PM, April 28, 2019

The Cardinals announced that Alex Reyes has a broken pinky on his left finger.   It happened when he hit a wall after a start for Triple A Memphis.

It's the latest setback for a player continually dubbed as the Cardinals top prospect.   It's the topic of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

