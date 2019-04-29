Cinco de Mayo makes its way to Cherokee Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Get ready for a weekend of celebration for Cinco de Mayo. Adina O'Neil and John Joern are here to tell us all about the exciting weekend.

There will be a festival Saturday, May 4 on Cherokee Street from 11a.m to 10p.m. Make sure you don't miss the food and fun.

Over 100 vendors will be lining the street selling food and drinks from all of your favorite spots.

It will be fun for all ages with a bounce house, a mechanical bull, a rock wall, music and more.

For more information, visit: cincodemayostl.com