ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Today we're in the kitchen to tell you about some of the youngest restaurant owners in St. Louis.

Daevion Collins and Chef Deion Woodard are cooking up some food for us today and talking about their restaurant.

There will be an All-You-Can-Eat special May 4 and 5 starting at 12p.m.

For $32.99 guests can get a cluster of crab legs, 2 potatoes, 2 smoked sausages, 2 corn on the cobs and 6 pieces of shrimp.

Cluster Busters is located on 3636 Page Blvd.