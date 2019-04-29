Congressman Scalise speaks at the 21st Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is scheduled to speak at the 21st Annual Congressional prayer breakfast in Collinsville.

The prayer breakfast starts at 7:00 a.m. and runs until 9:00 a.m. at the Gateway Center in Collinsville.

The event is co-hosted by congressmen John Shimkus, Mike Bost, and Rodney Davis.

Scalise will speak about how prayer helped him survive and recover from being shot on a baseball field in June of 2017.

Co-host Rodney Davis was with Scalise on the baseball field the day he was shot and was there when he returned to Congress less than four months later.