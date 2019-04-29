Congressman Scalise speaks at the 21st Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast

Posted 7:18 am, April 29, 2019, by

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise is scheduled to speak at the 21st Annual Congressional prayer breakfast in Collinsville.

The prayer breakfast starts at 7:00 a.m. and runs until 9:00 a.m. at the Gateway Center in Collinsville.

The event is co-hosted by congressmen John Shimkus, Mike Bost, and Rodney Davis.

Scalise will speak about how prayer helped him survive and recover from being shot on a baseball field in June of 2017.

Co-host Rodney Davis was with Scalise on the baseball field the day he was shot and was there when he returned to Congress less than four months later.

Google Map for coordinates 38.681450 by -90.017566.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.