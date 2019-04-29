Dairy Queen rolls out new summer treats: ‘Cupfection’ sundaes

Summer’s just around the corner, and Dairy Queen has already released a new sweet treat.

Their menu now features items called “Cupfections,” available in two delicious-looking flavors, according to DQ.

The “Brownie and Oreo Cupfection” appeals to chocolate fans. It features vanilla soft serve and is topped with a Triple Chocolate Brownies, Oreo cookie pieces, rich chocolate sauce and a marshmallow topping.

And, for the fruit-lovers, DQ is offering the “Summer Berry Cake Cupfection.” This dessert is served over a base of vanilla soft serve, and is topped with vanilla cake, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, chocolate chunks and whipped cream.

DQ said menu items may vary by store location and are subject to change.